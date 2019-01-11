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La verdadera historia #26 - Campañas del desierto, Lo que dejaron
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4 views • January 11, 2019
DESTINOS DE LOS VENCIDOS 00:35
EL CASO DEL CACIQUE INAKAYAL 04:21
EL DÍA QUE VILLEGAS E INAKAYAL SE VIERON LAS CARAS 13:13
CONSECUENCIAS DE LAS CAMPAÑAS 18:34
JUSTIFICACIONES DE LAS CAMPAÑAS 20:54
EL REPARTO DE LA TIERRA 24:36
DERECHOS HUMANOS, EL USO POLÍTICO EN LA ÉPOCA 33:26
DEBATE SOBRE UN EVENTUAL GENOCIDIO 35:12
LOS ARAUCANOS EN LA ARGENTINA 38:49
LOS MAPUCHES 42:43
MAPUCHES, CHAMPURRIAS, CHILENOS 40:36
CONCLUSIONES 52:52
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_H-TN1g6Hg
EL CASO DEL CACIQUE INAKAYAL 04:21
EL DÍA QUE VILLEGAS E INAKAYAL SE VIERON LAS CARAS 13:13
CONSECUENCIAS DE LAS CAMPAÑAS 18:34
JUSTIFICACIONES DE LAS CAMPAÑAS 20:54
EL REPARTO DE LA TIERRA 24:36
DERECHOS HUMANOS, EL USO POLÍTICO EN LA ÉPOCA 33:26
DEBATE SOBRE UN EVENTUAL GENOCIDIO 35:12
LOS ARAUCANOS EN LA ARGENTINA 38:49
LOS MAPUCHES 42:43
MAPUCHES, CHAMPURRIAS, CHILENOS 40:36
CONCLUSIONES 52:52
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_H-TN1g6Hg
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