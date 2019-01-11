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La verdadera historia #24 - El patrimonio que regalamos
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3 views • January 11, 2019
LAS PRIVATIZACIONES DE LOS ´90; EL PATRIMONIO QUE REGALAMOS. LA ARGENTINA QUE LIQUIDÓ SU PROPIA ECONOMÍA. EL DERROTERO DE LAS PRINCIPALES 25 EMPRESAS Y ORGANISMOS QUE SE LIQUIDARON. HOY, A CASI TREINTA AÑOS ESTAMOS PAGANDO LAS CONSECUENCIAS.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt1TI4hB3Nk
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt1TI4hB3Nk
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