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Whistleblower Protections (So Called) 8 of 126
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11 views • January 11, 2019
See Video 1 for Copyright Info.
Bill gives us a good description of Whistle-blower Protections or rather, the lack of them. When looking at it from a mind controlled perspective It's hard to believe that a Whistle-blower Act would omit FBI agents, but seen correctly from the new perspective at the deep state, it makes quite a bit of sense. Another thug tactic such as lack of protection is another strong arm move to quiet potential whistle-blowers and mask underhanded dealings.
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Bill gives us a good description of Whistle-blower Protections or rather, the lack of them. When looking at it from a mind controlled perspective It's hard to believe that a Whistle-blower Act would omit FBI agents, but seen correctly from the new perspective at the deep state, it makes quite a bit of sense. Another thug tactic such as lack of protection is another strong arm move to quiet potential whistle-blowers and mask underhanded dealings.
T
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