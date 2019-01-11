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The Joint Deep State and Corporate Takedown of Targets 7 of 126
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23 views • January 11, 2019
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The deep state with corporate allies will expend countless hours, manpower and millions of dollars to extinguish a target. Your boss, garbage man, postal carrier, delivery driver, service provider and neighbor are all potential informants who can begin and continue the termination of your life. Be nice.
Look at the Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies. Of 50,000 other companies 400 of the Fortune 500 and about 200 out of the 1000 have informants.
The deep state with corporate allies will expend countless hours, manpower and millions of dollars to extinguish a target. Your boss, garbage man, postal carrier, delivery driver, service provider and neighbor are all potential informants who can begin and continue the termination of your life. Be nice.
Look at the Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies. Of 50,000 other companies 400 of the Fortune 500 and about 200 out of the 1000 have informants.
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