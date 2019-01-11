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Assange Insider: Julian Is Isolated In Deep State Supermax Prison
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477 views • January 11, 2019
Julian Assange is still living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, but he is also under extreme surveillance regarding who he communicates with. Cassandra Fairbanks joins Alex to discuss the future for Assange, WikiLeaks, and freedom of the press.
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