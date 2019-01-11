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This Video Proves The Border is In Massive Crisis And Trump Must Act
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1447 views • January 11, 2019
Following Jim Acosta’s viral video showing how safe the wall is in McAllen Texas, Infowars produced this video showing what is really going on at the border. The truth always wins out.
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