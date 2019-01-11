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Atlantic Stingray Training for East Idaho Aquarium Opening 2017
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2 views • January 11, 2019
Hey, we know the footage is a little grainy (pixelly) but this is a low light environment on purpose to prevent algal growth in our facility. This tank is a low light shooting situation but fortunately digital sees more in lowlight. Wait until you see these guys up close and personal in the pool with great lighting and plenty of room in Idaho Falls, ID, at the opening. It's going to look like part of the Florida Keys got dropped in Idaho by a Hurricane.
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