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Is Pope Francis the anti-Christ? : Pope Francis Series Part 1
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129 views • January 11, 2019
Pope Francis's performances and writings give a picture of a man that is two-faced. In this video Richard Bennett exposes the real face behind the mask. http://www.bereanbeacon.org Cardinal Bergoglio, chose the name Pope Francis because St Francis was known to be a softhearted lover of nature. Pope Francis cleverly implied that he would be similarly unassuming, kind, and harmless. However from his first speech and his subsequent presentations, he has shown himself as a totalitarian dictator.
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