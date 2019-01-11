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Thug Tactics Against Federal Whistleblowers 6 of 126
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13 views • January 11, 2019
See copyright info in Video 1
See Video 1 for Copyright Info.
Here are a couple of examples of workplace bullying done to federal agent whistle-blowers.
Notice the destruction of reputation and ostracism at work. It is akin to removing the club, spear or bow & arrow from primitive man or banishing him from the clan. It threatens survival, triggering the reptilian brain's flight or fight response, flooding the body with cortisol, degrading the immune system and in time creates Complex PTSD.
See Video 1 for Copyright Info.
Here are a couple of examples of workplace bullying done to federal agent whistle-blowers.
Notice the destruction of reputation and ostracism at work. It is akin to removing the club, spear or bow & arrow from primitive man or banishing him from the clan. It threatens survival, triggering the reptilian brain's flight or fight response, flooding the body with cortisol, degrading the immune system and in time creates Complex PTSD.
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