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Commercial Starring the Shark Wrangler Diving With Sharks
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3 views • January 11, 2019
See Ken acting like a newbie diver. Though he remains adamant about passive interaction & against shark feeding by divers, he free swims with sharks in this commercial as he has done in open water in the past. He didn't hand feed any sharks in this shoot and took safety measures that you cannot see on film to protect himself against a bite. During the shooting a large shark tried to enter the cage & Ken had to push his head back out of the window. Shark diving is dangerous & not recommended.
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