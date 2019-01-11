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Can Trump Rely On Republicans In Border Wall Fight?
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103 views • January 11, 2019
A handful of Republican senators have so far signaled their willingness to reopen parts of the government without funding for a border wall now that the partial government shutdown is tied for the second longest in the country’s history, with no end in sight.
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