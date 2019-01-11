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A Real Shark Wrangler Tagging Live Blacktip Sharks with Other Researchers
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1 view • January 11, 2019
This is a rough clip from a pilot shot ten years ago featuring Ken wrangling smaller sharks. Ken is the man in the blue hat & white shirt. Sadly the shots of Ken handling the 6 footers did not make the final cut. It does show some of the basic work he does. That was a production decision to not allow him to bring his shark surgical board or slings. But, it is hands on. Ken does not use this technique with sharks over 200 lb as they might be damaged by their own weight.
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