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The Shark Wrangler Films Inside a Shark Tank : Sandbar Sharks for Mare Nostrum Aquarium France
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2 views • January 11, 2019
This is a Quick clip from Shark Wrangler. We were preparing to ship these sharks to Mont Pelier, France, for the Mare Nostrum Aquarium. I took the opportunity while we were filling the tank with water to shot the sharks. Sorry that the water was a little cloudy. These are Sandbar Sharks that I was shooting without a cage. I shot this on my original Sony VX2100. We now use smaller less expensive cameras that are HD. NEW VIDEOS COMING SHORTLY!!!
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