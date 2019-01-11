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Global Economic Collapse Imminent As Yellow Vest Try To Bring Down Euro
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41 views • January 11, 2019
In a star-studded episode of the David Knight Show, guest host Harrison Smith talks suicidal liberalism with Paul Joseph Watson, media manipulation with Will Johnson, modern race relations with Hotep Jesus, and gender roles with Jake Lloyd. Don't miss these ground-breaking discussions and matrix-shattering revelations.
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