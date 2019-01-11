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The Shark Wrangler's First Sharks for a Public Aquarium in Myrtle Beach SC
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2 views • January 11, 2019
These were the very first requiem sharks to be displayed in a public aquarium in Myrtle Beach, SC. They were supplied by Ken back in the 1990s as the old VHS video quality gives away. This was back in the 1990's as seen in the grainy video from an old VHS camcorder. They are in the quarantine tank, 30x20. Ken's favorite was "Big Mama" a gravid female who remains one of the most graceful swimming sharks that Ken has ever seen.
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