© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AR 15 Field Strip
Follow
1
Share
Report
344 views • January 11, 2019
Field stripping an AR is essentially opening up the rifle and removing the bolt carrier group. This video features an AR 15 rifle however, this process will also work for the AR 10 rifle as well.
If you find our videos helpful please consider supporting us for free by using our affiliate banners and links on www.trb.fyi.
Video index:
History - 0:35
Checking for an unloaded firearm - 1:25
Removing the bolt carrier group - 3:00
Installing the Bolt carrier group - 4:02
If you find our videos helpful please consider supporting us for free by using our affiliate banners and links on www.trb.fyi.
Video index:
History - 0:35
Checking for an unloaded firearm - 1:25
Removing the bolt carrier group - 3:00
Installing the Bolt carrier group - 4:02
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.