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Eyes and Ears In Every Room 4 of 126 (or so)
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32 views • January 11, 2019
See video 1 for copyright info
Not the camera position and console of surveyor with headphones on. Audio is key to attacking targets with common sound from surrounding neighbors. They need to know what level and where in the house outside noise can be heard from in order to produce noise only the target can hear when on the other side of the house from family or friends. Sound leaves no trace for prosecution. Regardless of where, targeted Individuals are in a virtual prison 24/7.
Not the camera position and console of surveyor with headphones on. Audio is key to attacking targets with common sound from surrounding neighbors. They need to know what level and where in the house outside noise can be heard from in order to produce noise only the target can hear when on the other side of the house from family or friends. Sound leaves no trace for prosecution. Regardless of where, targeted Individuals are in a virtual prison 24/7.
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