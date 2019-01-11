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The False Accusation, Destroy Income, Create Family Discord MO. 5 of 126 or so
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66 views • January 11, 2019
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For rich or poor, country or individual the Deep State MO to take down is to create a false narrative and do what ever it takes to make it stick; create false stories, inhibit earning/survival potential (embargo or workplace bully, gaslight & get fired) create family or national upset (false stories of love affairs or instigate riots and coups) and take the entity down. It's a methodology/technology with virtually unlimited means of implementation.
For rich or poor, country or individual the Deep State MO to take down is to create a false narrative and do what ever it takes to make it stick; create false stories, inhibit earning/survival potential (embargo or workplace bully, gaslight & get fired) create family or national upset (false stories of love affairs or instigate riots and coups) and take the entity down. It's a methodology/technology with virtually unlimited means of implementation.
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