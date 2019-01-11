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AR 15 bolt carrier group disassembly and reassembly
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102 views • January 11, 2019
Our AR 15 bolt carrier group disassembly and reassembly video will show you how to disassemble and reassemble the AR 15 bolt carrier group.
This video features an AR 15 Rifle, however, the same procedures will work with an AR 10 with the exception of the bolt release which is a screw on an AR 10 where it is a roll pin on an AR 15.
If you find our videos helpful please consider supporting us for free by using our affiliate banners and links on www.trb.fyi or by donating by becoming a Patron on Patreon http://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee. Your support helps us continue providing high-quality content.
Visit our channel for more content AR type firearms and remember to subscribe while you are there. Also, make sure to visit the Full30 Forum located at https://forum.full30.com/ to interact with other gun owners in some awesome conversations about all aspects of our sport. While you are there stop by my profile (https://forum.full30.com/u/TheRogueBanshee/) to see what threads that I am active in.
If you want to learn more about the tools used in the AR 15 Videos visit http://trb.fyi/tools-used-in-the-ar-15-videos/ If you need more information about troubleshooting visit our AR Troubleshooting Guide at http://trb.fyi/ar-15-troubleshooting-guide/
Visit us at :
http://www.trb.fyi
http://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee/
http://www.twitter.com/TheRogueBanshee
http://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee
Video index:
About the bolt carrier group - 0:16
Removing the firing pin - 0:35
Removing the bolt - 1:20
Disassembling the bolt - 2:19
Installing the ejector - 4:17
Installing the extractor - 5:44
Assembling the bolt carrier group - 6:49
This video features an AR 15 Rifle, however, the same procedures will work with an AR 10 with the exception of the bolt release which is a screw on an AR 10 where it is a roll pin on an AR 15.
If you find our videos helpful please consider supporting us for free by using our affiliate banners and links on www.trb.fyi or by donating by becoming a Patron on Patreon http://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee. Your support helps us continue providing high-quality content.
Visit our channel for more content AR type firearms and remember to subscribe while you are there. Also, make sure to visit the Full30 Forum located at https://forum.full30.com/ to interact with other gun owners in some awesome conversations about all aspects of our sport. While you are there stop by my profile (https://forum.full30.com/u/TheRogueBanshee/) to see what threads that I am active in.
If you want to learn more about the tools used in the AR 15 Videos visit http://trb.fyi/tools-used-in-the-ar-15-videos/ If you need more information about troubleshooting visit our AR Troubleshooting Guide at http://trb.fyi/ar-15-troubleshooting-guide/
Visit us at :
http://www.trb.fyi
http://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee/
http://www.twitter.com/TheRogueBanshee
http://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee
Video index:
About the bolt carrier group - 0:16
Removing the firing pin - 0:35
Removing the bolt - 1:20
Disassembling the bolt - 2:19
Installing the ejector - 4:17
Installing the extractor - 5:44
Assembling the bolt carrier group - 6:49
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