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Going After The Whistleblower and Not The Criminal. 3 of 126
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21 views • January 11, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
This video exemplifies the the mindset of one of the most prominent deep state operatives. Their actions often seem confusing, off base, even crazy sometimes, but only when viewed from the perspective that they are public servants. When seen as servants of themselves, corporate and elite entities, their actions make much more sense.
This video exemplifies the the mindset of one of the most prominent deep state operatives. Their actions often seem confusing, off base, even crazy sometimes, but only when viewed from the perspective that they are public servants. When seen as servants of themselves, corporate and elite entities, their actions make much more sense.
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