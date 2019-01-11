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Safety of Influenza Vaccination Administered During Hospitalization
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79 views • January 11, 2019
...note that this "lead author" of the "Safety of Influenza Vaccination Administered During Hospitalization" manuscript, is employed by Kaiser Permanente. The fact that this "manuscript" appears in a Mayo Clinic publication certainly gives weight to the findings. Still....
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Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting the "Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on MeWe @ https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news
Keywords
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