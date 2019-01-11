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Stalking Tactic of The Deep State Video 2 of 126 (or so)
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43 views • January 11, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info.
A typical stalking tactic to cause fear or "paranoia" (really hyper-vigilance and stress) in a target to trigger epigenetic markers so to predispose the target to illness and make them perceived as "paranoid" when trying to gain support about their predicament from friends and family thus disturbing relationship cohesion, promoting isolation, further inducing the stress response and illness. They are intelligent indeed, but diabolical.
A typical stalking tactic to cause fear or "paranoia" (really hyper-vigilance and stress) in a target to trigger epigenetic markers so to predispose the target to illness and make them perceived as "paranoid" when trying to gain support about their predicament from friends and family thus disturbing relationship cohesion, promoting isolation, further inducing the stress response and illness. They are intelligent indeed, but diabolical.
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