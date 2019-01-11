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DEVICE CONTROL: The Next Step In A Global Authoritarian Takeover Of The Internet
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224 views • January 11, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how the micromanaging control of personal devices is the next step in a broader, global takeover of the internet by authoritarian forces. If they can infiltrate all of our devices, they can manage, censor, and feed us the content we consume to socially engineer the future.
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