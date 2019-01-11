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EXCLUSIVE: Microsoft, Google, And Apple To Implement Live Device Access Within 3 Months
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364 views • January 11, 2019
Alex Jones breaks the news that, within 3 months, Microsoft, Google, and Apple will complete the implementation of a monitoring system that gives them live-time access to any of your devices for the purpose of censoring material and thereby altering the behavior of their own product users.
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