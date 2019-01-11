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The Border Wall and Emergency Powers: Good Morning Liberty 01-11-19
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6 views • January 11, 2019
The border wall - and the partial "shutdown" is getting coverage all over. On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers the views of three experts on the issue - one constitutional attorney and two constitutional scholars and law professors. They all take a different approach but come to similar conclusions.
All Show Links and Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
All Show Links and Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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