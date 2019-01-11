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Take Heed: Part 9 on Luke 12
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8 views • January 11, 2019
Luke Chapter 12
1 In the mean time, when there were gathered together an innumerable multitude of people, insomuch that they trode one upon another, he began to say unto his disciples first of all, Beware ye of the leaven of the [Jews] Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.
1 In the mean time, when there were gathered together an innumerable multitude of people, insomuch that they trode one upon another, he began to say unto his disciples first of all, Beware ye of the leaven of the [Jews] Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.
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