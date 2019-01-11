© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El Tábano Entrevistas #02 - El Banco Central no existe, está empapelado
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBFWqyQzn-k&t=654s
De la descripción:
CHARLA AMIGOS CON LICENCIADO HÉCTOR GIULIANO DESGRANA CON SIMPLEZA LENGUAJE SENCILLO ACCESIBLE REALIDAD DE SITUACIÓN ECONÓMICA DE LA ARGENTINA. COMO NOS HAN ENGAÑADO Y MENTIDO DESDE 1976 A LA FECHA CON LA DEUDA EXTERNA HASTA LLEGAR AL 2018 CON UN BANCO CENTRAL INEXISTENTE SIN RESERVAS.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBFWqyQzn-k&t=654s
De la descripción:
CHARLA AMIGOS CON LICENCIADO HÉCTOR GIULIANO DESGRANA CON SIMPLEZA LENGUAJE SENCILLO ACCESIBLE REALIDAD DE SITUACIÓN ECONÓMICA DE LA ARGENTINA. COMO NOS HAN ENGAÑADO Y MENTIDO DESDE 1976 A LA FECHA CON LA DEUDA EXTERNA HASTA LLEGAR AL 2018 CON UN BANCO CENTRAL INEXISTENTE SIN RESERVAS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.