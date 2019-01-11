© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Friday Vlog 📷 | Trump Addresses Nation | Salinas CA Doorbell Licker
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • January 11, 2019
We're discussing the new releases for Battlefield V and Civilization 6 Gathering Storm. President Trump Addresses the Nation on the Government Shutdown and Border Security. Salinas CA has a DoorBell Licker at Large!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.