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El Tábano Entrevistas #04 - RAP, La logia que une todos los partidos
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6 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw0Wbw_1osE&t=919s
Descripción original:
CON HERNAN RODRIGUEZ HABLAMOS DEL CONFLICTO DE TRUMP CON EL ESTADO PROFUNDO, LA REAPERTURA DE LOS CAMPOS FEMA; COMO SE ORGANIZA EL PODER MUNDIAL. PERO, EN ESPECIAL DE ESTA LOGIA QUE GOBIERNA LA ARGENTINA, ATRAVIESA TODOS LOS PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS Y ES FINANCIADA POR EL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw0Wbw_1osE&t=919s
Descripción original:
CON HERNAN RODRIGUEZ HABLAMOS DEL CONFLICTO DE TRUMP CON EL ESTADO PROFUNDO, LA REAPERTURA DE LOS CAMPOS FEMA; COMO SE ORGANIZA EL PODER MUNDIAL. PERO, EN ESPECIAL DE ESTA LOGIA QUE GOBIERNA LA ARGENTINA, ATRAVIESA TODOS LOS PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS Y ES FINANCIADA POR EL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL.
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