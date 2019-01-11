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El Tábano Entrevistas #01 - El enemigo interno
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7 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZuL62plO94&t=535s
Descripción original:
RICARDO SERATTI, ASESOR EN SEGURIDAD, NOS HABLA DEL ENEMIGO INTERNO, COMO SE CONFORMA Y SE MUEVE; COMO PARTICIPA EN LA DECADENCIA ARGENTINA.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZuL62plO94&t=535s
Descripción original:
RICARDO SERATTI, ASESOR EN SEGURIDAD, NOS HABLA DEL ENEMIGO INTERNO, COMO SE CONFORMA Y SE MUEVE; COMO PARTICIPA EN LA DECADENCIA ARGENTINA.
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