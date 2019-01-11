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El Tábano Entrevistas #03 - AMIA, El encubrimiento de Menem a Macri
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3 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVAOQHH_lfc&t=1610s
De la descripción:
CON DANIEL SCHNITMAN, ANALIZANDO ENCUBRIMIENTO ATENTADO AMIA INVOLUCRA MENEM MACRI TODOS GOBIERNOS OCULTA MIENTE; FALACIA CONEXIÓN IRANÍ. INVOLUCRADOS DENTRO Y FUERA. POSTURA ISRAEL, DE VÍCTIMA A ENCUBRIDOR. NISMAN Y DOBLE RASERO ALGUNOS FUNCIONARIOS. ARGENTINA RADIOGRAFÍA SOMOS.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVAOQHH_lfc&t=1610s
De la descripción:
CON DANIEL SCHNITMAN, ANALIZANDO ENCUBRIMIENTO ATENTADO AMIA INVOLUCRA MENEM MACRI TODOS GOBIERNOS OCULTA MIENTE; FALACIA CONEXIÓN IRANÍ. INVOLUCRADOS DENTRO Y FUERA. POSTURA ISRAEL, DE VÍCTIMA A ENCUBRIDOR. NISMAN Y DOBLE RASERO ALGUNOS FUNCIONARIOS. ARGENTINA RADIOGRAFÍA SOMOS.
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