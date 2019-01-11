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SHOCKING!!! IT'S A WAR AGAINST SOCIALISM IN AMERICA AND LISA HAVEN LEADS THE CHARGE!!!
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63 views • January 11, 2019
LISA HAVEN, OF LISA HAVE NEWS NETWORK, JOINS US TODAY TO TALK ABOUT THE WAR ON SOCIALISM RAGING ACROSS AMERICA. SHE SHARES A UNIQUE AND INFORMED PERSPECTIVE ON WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON AND SHARES A WONDERFUL WAY OF TEACHING YOUR CHILDREN WHAT LIVING UNDER SOCIALISM WOULD REALLY BE ALL ABOUT. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!!
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF ALL THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF ALL THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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