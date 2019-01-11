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Economic Collapse News - How The Fed Skimmed $38.5 Billion Dollars From Your Pocket!
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Economic collapse news. In the Feds recent preliminary results for 2018 we see the lowest remittances since 2009. The reason wasn't lack of income. It's much more nefarious How the fed skimmed 38.5 billion dollars from our pockets. It is unbelievable the amount in interest the Fed pays the banks on their Excess Reserves and Required Reserves.
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