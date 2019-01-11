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El Tábano Entrevistas #06 - El Plan Andinia en toda la Argentina
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4 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsQfnxaXq38
Descripción original:
CON SANTIAGO ALONSO HABLAMOS DEL PLAN ANDINIA DESDE SU GÉNESIS; AL CONTRARIO DE LO QUE LA GENTE CREE QUE SE CIRCUNSCRIBE SOLO A LA PATAGONIA, VIENEN POR TODA LA ARGENTINA. LAS CONDICIONES PARA SU ESTABLECIMIENTO Y LA SITUACIÓN ACTUAL ACORDE FUE PROGRAMADA HACE CINCUENTA AÑOS.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsQfnxaXq38
Descripción original:
CON SANTIAGO ALONSO HABLAMOS DEL PLAN ANDINIA DESDE SU GÉNESIS; AL CONTRARIO DE LO QUE LA GENTE CREE QUE SE CIRCUNSCRIBE SOLO A LA PATAGONIA, VIENEN POR TODA LA ARGENTINA. LAS CONDICIONES PARA SU ESTABLECIMIENTO Y LA SITUACIÓN ACTUAL ACORDE FUE PROGRAMADA HACE CINCUENTA AÑOS.
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