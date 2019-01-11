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El Tábano Entrevistas #05 - El desarme civil como herramienta del saqueo
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7 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks305q8sJPo
Descripción original:
CON RICARDO SERATTI HABLAMOS DE LA POLÍTICA DE DESARME CIVIL DEL GOBIERNO COMO HERRAMIENTA DEL SAQUEO DE RECURSOS NATURALES. EL RIESGO QUE CORREN PAÍSES CON RECURSOS ESTRATÉGICOS. EL DESMANEJO DEL ANMAC A CARGO DE ALGUIEN QUE DESCONOCE TOTALMENTE EL TEMA. FRACASO DE ESA POLÍTICA EN OTROS PAÍSES.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks305q8sJPo
Descripción original:
CON RICARDO SERATTI HABLAMOS DE LA POLÍTICA DE DESARME CIVIL DEL GOBIERNO COMO HERRAMIENTA DEL SAQUEO DE RECURSOS NATURALES. EL RIESGO QUE CORREN PAÍSES CON RECURSOS ESTRATÉGICOS. EL DESMANEJO DEL ANMAC A CARGO DE ALGUIEN QUE DESCONOCE TOTALMENTE EL TEMA. FRACASO DE ESA POLÍTICA EN OTROS PAÍSES.
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