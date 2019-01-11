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El Tábano Entrevistas #07 - Educación, La decadencia programada
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3 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-OoxNw9GBI
Descripción original:
CON LA EX PROFESORA Y DIRECTORA VIRGINIA GONZALEZ DESGRANAMOS LA HISTORIA DE LA DECADENCIA DE LA EDUCACION, COINCIDENTE CON LA DE LA NACIÓN; Y SU SITUACIÓN ACTUAL.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-OoxNw9GBI
Descripción original:
CON LA EX PROFESORA Y DIRECTORA VIRGINIA GONZALEZ DESGRANAMOS LA HISTORIA DE LA DECADENCIA DE LA EDUCACION, COINCIDENTE CON LA DE LA NACIÓN; Y SU SITUACIÓN ACTUAL.
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