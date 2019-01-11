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Trump slams Dems as he departs White House for border visit
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185 views • January 11, 2019
President Trump took questions from the media before his trip to
McAllen, Texas. The President says the national emergency route is very likely if no deal is reached with Congress.
McAllen, Texas. The President says the national emergency route is very likely if no deal is reached with Congress.
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