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El Tábano Entrevistas #09 - Rosas, Lo que el sistema ocultó
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29 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkMadHqxcV4
Descripción original:
CON HISTORIADOR LEONARDO CASTAGNINO. LO QUE EL SISTEMA OCULTÓ SOBRE ROSAS, DOCUMENTO INÉDITO ACERCA DEL EXILIO. LO QUE REALMENTE OCURRIÓ ACERCA DE MALVINAS. VUELTA DE OBLIGADO, SU RELACIÓN CON URQUIZA. LA GUERRA CONTRA EL PARAGUAY. LO QUE SIGNIFICÓ CASEROS, DÍA QUE LA ARGENTINA CAMBIO PARA SIEMPRE.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkMadHqxcV4
Descripción original:
CON HISTORIADOR LEONARDO CASTAGNINO. LO QUE EL SISTEMA OCULTÓ SOBRE ROSAS, DOCUMENTO INÉDITO ACERCA DEL EXILIO. LO QUE REALMENTE OCURRIÓ ACERCA DE MALVINAS. VUELTA DE OBLIGADO, SU RELACIÓN CON URQUIZA. LA GUERRA CONTRA EL PARAGUAY. LO QUE SIGNIFICÓ CASEROS, DÍA QUE LA ARGENTINA CAMBIO PARA SIEMPRE.
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