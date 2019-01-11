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El Tábano Entrevistas #13 - Nunca estuvimos en el espacio
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25 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YEA0NHQiZI
Descripción original:
CON FRANCO BAGALA YA HEMOS HECHO EL PROGRAMA DONDE HABLAMOS DE LA CAÍDA DE LAS TORRES GEMELAS. HOY NOS ILUSTRA ACERCA DE TODAS LAS MENTIRAS QUE RODEA LA ACTIVIDAD ESPACIAL.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YEA0NHQiZI
Descripción original:
CON FRANCO BAGALA YA HEMOS HECHO EL PROGRAMA DONDE HABLAMOS DE LA CAÍDA DE LAS TORRES GEMELAS. HOY NOS ILUSTRA ACERCA DE TODAS LAS MENTIRAS QUE RODEA LA ACTIVIDAD ESPACIAL.
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