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Flat Earth, Fake Aliens and Real Giants
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216 views • January 11, 2019
In this follow-up to "Flat Earth is the Most Important Truth," the host of Veritas Radio and the President of the International Flat Earth Research Society discuss the evidence that extra-terrestrials are actually inter-dimensionals and that human giants once walked our flat Earth.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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