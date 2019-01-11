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THIS IS WHY THE GREAT AWAKENING TERRIFIES THEM
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69 views • January 11, 2019
The Doctors have gone through a painful and vast awakening and wanted to share their stories with me.
Two years after #Pizzagate showed the dangers of hateful conspiracies, they’re still rampant on YouTube
https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine...
NYPD Source: Weiner Laptop Has Enough Evidence “to Put Hillary ... Away for Life”
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews...
SGT Report
Two years after #Pizzagate showed the dangers of hateful conspiracies, they’re still rampant on YouTube
https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine...
NYPD Source: Weiner Laptop Has Enough Evidence “to Put Hillary ... Away for Life”
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews...
SGT Report
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