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Proof Of UFO's & Lights On The Moon Simultaneously Flashing 40+km
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28 views • January 11, 2019
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Jan 10, 2019
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incomoetech.com for his entire collection...
thanks Angela Wade for the generous contributions...
ON THE MOON with a CGXL 1400 High Definition Telescope looking at all the activity and unknown activity in this amazing LIVE footage. No click bait here.
We Are Not Alone...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Jan 10, 2019
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incomoetech.com for his entire collection...
thanks Angela Wade for the generous contributions...
ON THE MOON with a CGXL 1400 High Definition Telescope looking at all the activity and unknown activity in this amazing LIVE footage. No click bait here.
We Are Not Alone...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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