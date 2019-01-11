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Trump makes case for wall during U.S.-Mexico border visit
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11 views • January 11, 2019
Trump at the U.S.-Mexico border: The president travels to the Rio Grande Valley to be briefed on border security. Trump is expected to make his case for a $5.7B steel wall along the southern border.
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