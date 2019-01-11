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Trump mulls declaring national emergency during border trip
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5 views • January 11, 2019
President Trump vows not to cave on demand for border wall with Mexico, says he has the absolute right to declare a national emergency if he can't reach a deal with the Democrats. Reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'
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