© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El Tábano Entrevistas #14 - El gobierno es cómplice de los acreedores
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UF6YJFHHZJc
Descripción original:
CON HÉCTOR GIULIANO HABLAMOS DE LA CRISIS ECONÓMICA PROVOCADA POR UN GOBIERNO CÓMPLICE CON LOS ACREEDORES. EL BANCO CENTRAL ESTA EN ESTADO DE LIQUIDACIÓN. EL MAS CERTERO ANÁLISIS DE LA SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA Y ECONÓMICA ACTUAL.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UF6YJFHHZJc
Descripción original:
CON HÉCTOR GIULIANO HABLAMOS DE LA CRISIS ECONÓMICA PROVOCADA POR UN GOBIERNO CÓMPLICE CON LOS ACREEDORES. EL BANCO CENTRAL ESTA EN ESTADO DE LIQUIDACIÓN. EL MAS CERTERO ANÁLISIS DE LA SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA Y ECONÓMICA ACTUAL.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.