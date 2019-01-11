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Ted Cruz tells Hannity about the border crisis in Texas
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21 views • January 11, 2019
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn weigh in on the immigration crisis on the southern border and how it's affecting their home state on 'Hannity.' #Hannity #FoxNews
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