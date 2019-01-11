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Trump accuses media of working with Democrats
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355 views • January 11, 2019
The president went on a 24-hour tear against negative media coverage of him after his bipartisan meeting aimed at ending the partial government shutdown. Meanwhile, CNN's Jim Acosta was mocked on Twitter for a video intended to delegitimize Trump's call for a barrier on the border, only to seemingly prove the president's point. Reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews
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trumpwhite housecurrent eventsnewsfox newsfox news channeldana perinogreg gutfeldjesse wattersjuan williamsthe fivethe five fox newstrump newsdonald trumptrump administrationpolitics newsborder wallmediafox news the fivetrump medianews mediatrump vs mediamedia newsopposition partytrump opposition party
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