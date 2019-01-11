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Your Taxes Pay For Soros Global Domination
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5 views • January 11, 2019
Your Taxes Pay For Soros Global Domination
Jon Bowne Reports
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3P0x8HufuxSNkOiH-25ODQ
Published on Jan 7, 2019
As a nation we have reached a state of cultural subversion where full blown treason has become the norm.Judicial Watch has been sounding the alarm for some time now that your tax dollars are supporting our own demise. Whether its the forced acceptance of pedophilia. Or the domination of our political landscape by foreign interests.
Jon Bowne Reports
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3P0x8HufuxSNkOiH-25ODQ
Published on Jan 7, 2019
As a nation we have reached a state of cultural subversion where full blown treason has become the norm.Judicial Watch has been sounding the alarm for some time now that your tax dollars are supporting our own demise. Whether its the forced acceptance of pedophilia. Or the domination of our political landscape by foreign interests.
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