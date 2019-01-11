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El Tábano Entrevistas #10 - ARA San Juan, Crónica de una muerte anunciada
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6 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB9p3Y1us6c
De la descripción:
PROFESORA ELSA BRUZZONE HABLAMOS DESCONOCIMIENTO HIPÓTESIS CONFLICTO. INFORMES EE.UU GUERRAS SIGLO XXI RECURSOS NATURALES. BALCANIZACIÓN AMÉRICA LATINA. DOBLE JUEGO TERRITORIOS DESIGNADOS PATRIMONIO HUMANIDAD AMENAZA TERRATENIENTES EXTRANJEROS. GLACIARES. REFORMA CONSTITUCIONAL DE 1994.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB9p3Y1us6c
De la descripción:
PROFESORA ELSA BRUZZONE HABLAMOS DESCONOCIMIENTO HIPÓTESIS CONFLICTO. INFORMES EE.UU GUERRAS SIGLO XXI RECURSOS NATURALES. BALCANIZACIÓN AMÉRICA LATINA. DOBLE JUEGO TERRITORIOS DESIGNADOS PATRIMONIO HUMANIDAD AMENAZA TERRATENIENTES EXTRANJEROS. GLACIARES. REFORMA CONSTITUCIONAL DE 1994.
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