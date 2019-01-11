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Matt Drudge Meets Alex Jones: Full Interview
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20 views • January 11, 2019
Influential online media pioneer Matt Drudge made in an impromptu stop by the Infowars studios to discuss the future of online copyright laws, internet surveillance, the elections and more with Alex Jones.
DrudgeReport.com founder speaks unfiltered, fiery truth live on the air
Collector's Show - Download and share.
DrudgeReport.com founder speaks unfiltered, fiery truth live on the air
Collector's Show - Download and share.
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